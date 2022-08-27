Minister calls Eduardo Bolsonaro ignorant after post about Kirchner

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero called federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) “ignorant” after he criticized Vice President Cristina Kirchner, accused of corruption by the Argentine Public Ministry.

On Twitter, Eduardo Bolsonaro signaled support for a message from Republican Senator Ted Cruz, an ally of former President Donald Trump, defending US government sanctions against Cristina Kirchner.

The evidence that Cristina Kirchner is a kleptocrat is now public and overwhelming, and her corruption for decades has undermined American national security. Congress mandated sanctions for her behavior. The Biden administration must apply them.

Tweet by Ted Cruz, who received support from deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro

Despite the Republican’s comment, the Joe Biden administration maintains good relations with Argentina.

Cafiero used Twitter to respond to Eduardo Bolsonaro and Ted Cruz. He wrote that “one is more ignorant than the other” and stated that there is a judicial persecution against Cristina Kirchner, “driven by ideological interests that are born outside Argentina”.

One more ignorant than the other. But there is something that is coming in relief: the judicial pursuit of @CFKArgentina it is driven by ideological interests that nacen fuera de la Argentina. Let’s take care of our democracy. All and all with Cristina. pic.twitter.com/MO2ona2rPI — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) August 26, 2022

Cafiero is one of Alberto Fernández’s government officials most active in the public defense of Cristina Kirchner.

The presidents of Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia and Argentina released on Wednesday (24) a joint declaration of support for Cristina Kirchner, whom they consider the victim of an “unjustifiable judicial persecution”.

In Brazil, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) offered “unconditional solidarity” to the vice president of Argentina. On social media, the PT wrote that Cristina Kirchner is a victim of “political persecution”.

Cristina Kirchner’s arrest

The Argentine Public Ministry asked on Monday (22) for the arrest of the country’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, for alleged corruption when she was president (2007-2015), a punishment that, if confirmed, could remove her political rights. The request is signed by promoters Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola.

Altogether, the prosecution asks for Cristina to be sentenced to 12 years in prison and also for her to be “permanently” barred from holding public office, in addition to the confiscation of $5.3 million Argentine pesos (or about R$200,000, at the current exchange rate), according to the newspaper “La Nación”.

“Gentlemen, judges, this is the time. It is either corruption or justice”, concluded Luciani.

The case of Kirchner, who has political immunity on account of the positions of vice president and president of the Senate, has been on trial since 2019. She and twelve other people are tried in a case in which Cristina is accused of having guided the allocation of bids. of public works in the province of Santa Cruz (south), its political birthplace, to favor businessman Lázaro Báez.