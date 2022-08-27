Minoxidil: Understand the various uses of the drug – 08/26/2022 – Balance and Health

More and more Brazilians are looking for Minoxidil, a drug used to stimulate hair growth.

Data from the Ministry of Economy point to a growth in imports of the medicine of 30.7% in the last year. In 2021, US$ 3.4 million were imported, while in 2020 it was US$ 2.6 million.

Observing the patients she sees daily, dermatologist Fabiane Brenner, coordinator of the Hair Department at SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), realized that the greatest demand for the drug is related to hair loss caused by Covid-19. “People are more alert about this problem, making it easier to go to the office”, she reports.

However, the dermatologist points out that in these cases Minoxidil is not effective, as this symptom of coronavirus infection is a temporary problem. See, below, how this medicine works and in which cases it should be used.

What is Minoxidil

The dermatologist says that Minoxidil emerged as a drug to treat hypertension in the 1960s. “The first studies showed that patients improved blood pressure, but also gained new strands, hair and body hair,” she says.

But concern about the impact on blood pressure led scientists to develop a lotion version, to be applied directly to the affected area. “In the last five years, several specific studies were carried out with the oral version and showed that, at lower doses, it did not cause many side effects. So it has been prescribed for individualized patients”, concludes Brenner.

Trichologist Simone Neri, who works in Osasco (SP), says that oral Minoxidil is usually indicated for more advanced cases. “As an antihypertensive, it is used in a concentration of up to 10 milligrams. For hair, we usually use 0.5 to 2.5 milligrams a day, safely”, she informs.

The topical version can be purchased at any pharmacy. As for the oral, only in manipulative drugstores.

How Minoxidil works and who it is for

Neri explains that the remedy works by increasing local circulation, which causes blood vessels to dilate, improving the supply of nutrients within the hair follicle — the skin site responsible for the production and growth of wires.

In addition, it increases hair growth time. See: in a person without hair loss problems, each hair keeps growing for about six years, until it reaches the stage where it falls out and is replaced by a new one. This happens throughout life.

“The problem of those who have baldness, also called androgenetic alopecia, is that this cycle is shorter and the new hairs are thinning. What Minoxidil does is extend this time”, adds Brenner.

In addition to baldness, Minoxidil can be used to treat other types of alopecia, both in men and women.

What are the side effects

Anyone using oral Minoxidil needs to be aware that it will induce hair production all over the body, not just the area affected by alopecia.

“It can also lead to swelling on the face and lower and upper limbs. That’s why we don’t recommend self-medication, the patient needs medical follow-up”, warns Neri. The trichologist informs that, when this happens, the use has to be stopped.

The topical version is capable of causing mild itching and irritation.

Can it be used on the beard?

You can apply the topical version in the beard and eyebrows region to stimulate the wires to grow thicker. However, it is important to know that Minoxidil does not cause hair to grow where there are no hair follicles.

“In patients who have sparse beard, it can even thicken the wires, but it’s not like a transplant”, explains Neri.

What precautions are needed when using

In addition to keeping an eye on the side effects, patients with androgenetic alopecia must necessarily use it associated with hormone blockers: Finasteride or Dutasteride.

“They will decrease the conversion of testosterone in the hair follicle. This will prevent thinning and hair loss from happening”, justifies the trichologist.

The experts consulted by Sheet reiterate that this drug should not be used on its own. It is necessary to follow up with a professional to know if it is possible to solve your problem with this treatment and what the correct dosage is.

What are the contraindications

According to Brenner, Minoxidil should not be consumed by pregnant women, children and people with kidney, heart and liver problems. “People with very low blood pressure also need to avoid it because it is capable of causing hypotension and fainting. There is even the possibility of sudden death”, concludes the dermatologist.