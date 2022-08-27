Miss England finalist is first in pageant history to compete without make-up

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Miss England finalist is first in pageant history to compete without make-up 1 Views

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.

Melisa Raouf, one of the Miss England finalists, became the first to compete without make-up in nearly a century of the pageant’s history. The 20-year-old university student, who lives in South London, made this decision to promote inner beauty and challenge the ideals that are “perpetuated on social media”.

The contestant, who also does not intend to use make-up at the end of the contest, described the experience of show up with a clean face as “creepy but awesome”according to The Independent newspaper.

It means a lot to me because I feel like a lot of girls, of different ages, wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” she said.

According to Melisa Raouf, “if someone is happy in their own skin” they should not be “forced to cover their face with make-up”. “Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes us unique”, added the young woman.

Despite having started using make-up a few years ago, Melisa confessed that she “recently” accepted that she is “beautiful” in her own skin.

After appearing without make-up in the semifinals this Monday, the 20-year-old competes at the end of October against 40 other women. to be crowned Miss England.

Contest director Angie Beasley told CNN that the “Bare Face Top Model” category, in which Melisa competes, was introduced in 2019 because “most contestants were submitting highly edited images with lots of makeup.” .

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Passengers on Latam Flight 706 are surprised by pilot speaking a language that does not exist

The 250 passengers aboard Latam flight LA-706, between Santiago de Chile and Madrid, had a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved