Miss England finalist makes history by being the first to compete without make-up

The contests of Miss continue to mark an entire area linked to fashion and beauty. But in England, there are those who are making history, in more than a hundred years of existence, for having reached a great final of the competition when appearing without make-up. It’s the story of Melisa Raouf20 years old, who intends to show a new facet within these contests.

According to the newspaper The IndependentMelisa, a university student from the south of England, wanted to follow through on her decision to never wear make-up during her presence in the competition to “promote inner beauty and challenge the ideals that are perpetuated on social media“, he said.

The contestant, who also does not intend to use make-up in the final of the contest, where she is already selected, described this experience of appearing with a clean face as being “scary but amazing“, according to the British publication.

“This means a lot to me because I feel like a lot of girls, of different ages, wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so. If someone is happy in their own skin, they shouldn’t be forced to cover their face with makeup.. Our flaws make us who we really are, and that’s what makes us unique.“, added the young woman.

Melisa Raouf won the semifinal in which she competed, and is also entered in another category of the Miss England competition. It’s about ‘Bare Face Top Model‘, ‘Washed Face Model‘ in free translation into Portuguese, category introduced in 2019 by the contest.

The young woman competes now, at the end of October, against 40 other women, and could be named Miss England.

