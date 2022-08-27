Pleno.News – 8:30 pm | updated on 08/26/2022 11:35 am



Model accused actor of rape Photo: Playback/RecordTV

Actor Gustavo Novaes, who acted in soap operas on Globo and Record, was accused of rape by a model. The victim, who gave an interview to journalist Roberto Cabrini, preferred to hide her name and identifies herself only as Ella.

According to Ella, the crime took place in January 2019. The model is based on images from a video in which she appears unconscious.

– Gustavo Novaes had sex with me, while I was completely unconscious, unconscious, and filmed. I was raped by him. I face this with total tranquility, because he didn’t leave the narration to me, he made a video, he produced a film and left the evidence, it wasn’t me – said the woman.

The actor, who has also acted in series and films, denied that he raped the model.

“We were in a casual, hot relationship. Once we were having sex, she had already commented on making a video, and we made a video, she ended up bothering herself because of it. Where does this rape talk come from, if we had sex together – he told journalist Cabrini.

Ella stated that it took her a while to understand that she had been raped.

– It took me a long time to understand that this is rape of the vulnerable and even longer to accept.

According to the G1 portal, in a petition presented by Ella’s defense to the VII Court of Domestic Violence of the Regional Forum of Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, it is narrated that the model got drunk on a farewell with friends, on the day January 31, 2019. The model said that she was no longer in a relationship with Novaes, but he insisted on meeting her and ended up being welcomed into her house.

Initially, the actor was sued by the model for recording the sexual intercourse that took place on January 31, 2019 without her consent. Afterwards, Ella’s defense asked the Court to also include the charge of rape of a vulnerable person.

