Monkeypox vaccine and drug approved in Brazil; understand how it will work

26 August 2022

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the release of the Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) and the emergency use of the drug tecovirimat, an antiviral, in Brazil.

For approvals, the agency analyzed data made available by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and the FDA, the American agency that regulates drugs and food.

“Both the vaccine and the medicine were initially created to fight smallpox, which has a virus from the same family as ‘monkey pox'”, explains infectious disease specialist Melissa Valentini, from Grupo Pardini.

Among the more than 45,000 cases in the world, about ten deaths from the virus were recorded. In Brazil, there are more than 4,000 confirmed cases, and so far, one death.

Most cases of the disease are mild. The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that severe conditions occur in only between 7% and 10% of cases.

The monkeypox vaccine

The vaccine should arrive in Brazil from September, according to the Ministry of Health.

At first, health professionals who are most exposed to the virus will be prioritized in receiving doses, that is, those who care for diagnosed patients or work in the handling of samples of the virus.

The immunizer is made with attenuated versions of the modified vaccinia virus of the Ankara strain, which is related to the smallpox virus.

The doses were made for adults 18 years of age and older, and the recommended schedule is two applications to be given four weeks apart. The vaccine has a validity period of up to 60 months when stored between -60 and -40°C.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is currently no data available on the clinical effectiveness of the vaccine.

Infectologist Melissa Valentini, however, says that the expectation is that the effectiveness will be around 85%.

Tecovirimat: how the drug against monkeypox works

“Tecovirimat is an antiviral inhibitor of the Vp37 envelope, and so it works by preventing the replication of the virus. The potential benefit is to prevent the spread in the body, and it is used to decrease the severity of lesions and the time to, as well as prevent the situation worsens to the point of taking the patient to death”, says Alexandre Naime Barbosa, professor at Unesp (State University of São Paulo) and vice president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases).

The medicine will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and will be distributed only by the SUS (Unified Health System).

Its use is limited, so far, for patients with more severe cases, since for most of those infected the disease does not cause dangerous manifestations.

Examples of cases where tecovirimat is recommended:

Severe lesion of penile edema (paraphimosis, when the lesion prevents the patient from recovering the penile glans);

Proctitis (damage to the rectum);

Appearance of more than 200 lesions, which can cause secondary bacterial infections;

Retinal involvement.

In the opinion of infectious disease specialist Alexandre Naime, the drug arrives at a late date in Brazil.

“The Ministry of Health should have already made efforts to bring this medication early. For the patient who died, all possibilities of getting the medication were ostensibly tried, and if the Ministry of Health had declared a state of public health emergency , we could have had a better chance of saving a life.”