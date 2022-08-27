Monkeypox vaccine and drug approved in Brazil; understand how it will work

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the release of the Jynneos/Imvanex vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) and the emergency use of the drug tecovirimat, an antiviral, in Brazil.

For approvals, the agency analyzed data made available by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and the FDA, the American agency that regulates drugs and food.

“Both the vaccine and the medicine were initially created to fight smallpox, which has a virus from the same family as ‘monkey pox'”, explains infectious disease specialist Melissa Valentini, from Grupo Pardini.

Among the more than 45,000 cases in the world, about ten deaths from the virus were recorded. In Brazil, there are more than 4,000 confirmed cases, and so far, one death.

