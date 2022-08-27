Moraes bans government campaign on September 7 with slogan about ‘green and yellow future’

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, banned the publication of an advertising campaign by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the bicentennial of Independence. O slogan would be “The future written in green and yellow”.

The Ministry of Communications asked the TSE for authorization to exhibit the piece, which would be promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, Defense and Foreign Affairs. The Court’s approval would be necessary due to the electoral period.

In his dispatch, Moraes highlighted that he did not demonstrate gravity and urgency to justify institutional publicity on the eve of the October election. He reinforced that the Federal Constitution forbids personal promotion in government propaganda.

The request by the Bolsonaro administration denotes, in Moraes’ assessment, “the political bias of the campaign”. He listed some excerpts from the pieces that would be broadcast:

Brazil. The nation of a heroic people.

We have been free Brazilians for 200 years thanks to constant courage.

Because the same courage of Dom Pedro still exists today in millions of Pedros Brasil abroad.

The same bravery of Maria Quitéria exists in Marias enterprising all over the country. We are an independent nation that is writing a future best. 200 years of Independence of Brazil.

The future written in green and yellow. #FuturoVerdeYellow

“Its about slogans and sayings with full allusion to candidates for certain public positions, with special emphasis on colors that admittedly bring with them a symbol of a political ideology, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law, in evident prestige to parity of arms”, says an excerpt from the decision of the president of the TSE.