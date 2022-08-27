Moraes goes back and authorizes, with changes, government propaganda with the slogan ‘green and yellow’

President of the Superior Electoral Court had banned the government from broadcasting a campaign commemorating the 200th anniversary of the country’s Independence for ‘political bias’, but backed off from the decision.

Nelson Jr./ASCOM/TSE – 11/22/2018

Minister Alexandre de Moraes reversed his decision and authorized the government to broadcast propaganda about the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence



the minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), this Friday, 26, retreated from his previous decision and authorized the federal government to broadcast an advertisement about the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. In the new understanding, the magistrate claims to have been mistaken and grants the right to run the campaign as long as a list of changes is fulfilled. “I correct decision ID 157950288, in view of the occurrence of material error”, says an excerpt from the document signed by Moraes. With the measure, the government is authorized to run advertising as long as it makes some changes. how to identify only those responsible for the campaign – the Ministries of Tourism, Defense and Foreign Affairs. Mentions of the site that contain the words ‘government’ or ‘gov’ should be removed. Mentions of the site that contain the words ‘government’ or ‘gov’ should be removed.

One of the excerpts from the campaign, which states “(…) And we also take this struggle into our daily lives, for the protection of our families and above all, for the construction of a Brazil better every day” should be withdrawn. “The presence of the requirements for the historical importance of the date is undeniable, especially for commemorations given the size of the country and its countless achievements during this period of independence. With regard to urgency, the importance of belonging to the nation is verified, which now, in a democratic way, has been perpetuating the country”, concludes the minister.