Moraes prevents Independence propaganda with ‘green and yellow’ slogan

The federal government will not be able to run advertisements or publicity campaigns referring to the 7th of September

Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is a member of the Federal Supreme Court, was recently sworn in as the new commander of the Superior Electoral Court



the president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, prohibited the federal government from running advertisements or publicity campaigns referring to 200 years of Independence with the slogan “the future written in green and yellow”. In a document signed by the representative, to which the reporting team of Young pan had access, Moraes stated that there is a “political bias of the campaign, as can be seen from several excerpts from the advertising pieces” and the piece “is about slogans and sayings with full allusion to candidates for certain public positions, with special emphasis on the colors that admittedly bring with them a symbol of a political ideology, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law, in evident prestige to parity of arms”. The President of the Electoral Court also highlighted the following statements from the propaganda that would be broadcast by the government Bolsonaro: “Brazil. The nation of a heroic people. We have been free Brazilians for 200 years thanks to constant courage. Because the same courage of Dom Pedro still exists today in millions of Pedros throughout Brazil. The same bravery of Maria Quitéria exists in entrepreneurial Marias across the country. We are an independent nation that is writing a better future. 200 years of Independence of Brazil. The future written in green and yellow. #FuturoVerdeYellow”.