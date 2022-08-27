Moraes releases Independência commercial with green and yellow

Minister gave another decision and said that the previous order had “material error”; 200th Anniversary Propaganda Can’t Mention “Government”

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), allowed this Friday (26.Aug.2022) the partial airing of the federal government’s advertising campaign on the 200th anniversary of Independence.

Previous decision of the magistrate, of August 23, determined the prohibition of the campaign. The case was still without publicity — until it came out in the Power 360.

According to the magistrate, there “material error” in the decision of the 23rd. The order would have been incorrectly published in the TSE system, according to the Court.

With that, only the decision that entered the Court’s system this Friday would be valid. In it, Moraes authorizes the publication of the campaign, but determines the exclusion of the passage that says: “And we also carry this struggle into our daily lives, to protect our families and, above all, to build a better Brazil every day.”. It also vetoes mentions of the federal government. Here is the full text of the decision (73 KB).

“In the hypothesis, the applicant demonstrates the educational and informative bias of the campaign, related to national history, with relevant characters within these 200 years”says the minister.

The August 23 decision, which would have been cast incorrectly, was criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He learned of the restriction during a live interview with the program Panicgives Young pan. Bolsonaro criticized Moraes and called the decision “absurd”.

“An absurd order is not fulfilled, if that is true, an absurd order is not fulfilled”, stated.

“Political bias”

The campaign slogan is “the future written in green and yellow”. He says that “the courage of Dom Pedro still exists today in millions of Pedros throughout Brazil”.

According to the decision of 23 August, there are “political bias” in the campaign. Here is the full text of the order that would have been posted incorrectly (207 KB).

“these are slogans and sayings with full allusion to applicants for certain public positions, with special emphasis on colors that recognizably bring with them a symbol of a political ideology, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law, in evident prestige to parity of arms”, continued the minister.

Here are images from the campaign reproduced in the court decision:



reproduction



reproduction

200 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Brazil will celebrate 200 years of independence on September 7. The celebrations have so far included the arrival of the heart of d. Peter 1st (1798-1834), 1st Emperor of Brazil.

On Tuesday (23.Aug), the Palácio do Planalto holds a ceremony, with a climb up the ramp and military honors to receive the organ. President Bolsonaro participated in the ceremony.

The celebrations include the launch by the BC (Central bank) in two coins symbolizing 200 years of Independence.

In addition, Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), will host at least 2 acts on the 7th of September, the day on which the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence is celebrated. Events will have different profiles.

The 1st act will be civic-military, at 3 pm, at Forte de Copacabana, located at the end of the beach and neighborhood of the same name. There will be the presence of members of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The traditional military parade on Avenida Presidente Vargas in downtown Rio has been cancelled.

The 2nd act of the day will be political, on Avenida Atlântica. There, the president and candidate for re-election by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, plans to gather his voters around electric trios by the sea. Detail: the city expects to have more than normal occupation because, among other reasons, of Rock in Rio, a festival that takes place in the same week.

Rio de Janeiro is Bolsonaro’s main electoral stronghold and where the chief executive launched his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.