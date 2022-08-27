Moraes vetoes campaign to commemorate 200 years of Independence

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, rejected a request from the Federal Government’s Communication Department to promote an advertising campaign to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence.

In the decision, the minister considered that the slogans that would be used contained “full allusion to candidates for certain public positions, with special emphasis on colors that recognized as a symbol of a political ideology, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law, in evident prestige to the parity of arms”.

The government’s plan was to display billboards, TV movies, radio broadcasts and pieces on the internet that identified the “national heroes” who participated in Independence – such as Dom Pedro I, Maria Quitéria, José Bonifácio, Joana Angélica, Alexandre Gusmão, Maria Felipa and Almirante de Tamandaré – with Brazilian citizens.

Images of ordinary people would be displayed alongside these historical figures, on a green and yellow background, accompanied by phrases such as “we are a nation of heroes” and “national heroes who built Brazil in the past have the same values ​​as the heroes of the present, whatever they are. good citizens, who work day by day for the growth of the whole nation”.

The pieces would not contain images of President Jair Bolsonaro, only stamps from the ministries of Tourism, Defense and Foreign Affairs. The campaign was submitted to the TSE because, in the three months prior to the elections, the Electoral Law only allows institutional publicity of the public administration “in case of serious and urgent public need, as recognized by the Electoral Justice”.

“The urgency that the campaign demands, for dissemination purposes, has not been proven during the critical period of the campaign, which ends in November 2022, when the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence is fully possible. The historical importance of the date is undeniable, especially for commemorations given the size of the country and its countless achievements during this period of independence, however, it is essential that the campaign be justified by its gravity and urgency, under penalty of violating the principle of impersonality, taking into account in view of the undue personification, during the electoral period, of actions related to public administration,” Moraes wrote in the decision.