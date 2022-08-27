More than 20 banks will be investigated for payroll loan fraud

Among the banks that will be investigated for payroll credit card fraud are Bradesco, Nu Pagamentos, Banco do Brasil and others.

Twenty-three banks will be investigated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for possible fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards. The investigation was opened last Monday (22).

According to a statement from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is linked to the ministry, the complaint was made by the Consumer Protection Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The fraud would consist in the unauthorized issuance of cards and charging interest on invoices with a discount from the minimum payment made on the payroll. According to the complaint, it happens when, when contracting a payroll loan, a person also receives a credit card, without knowing that the credit is released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in their checking account.

List of banks that will be investigated for payroll credit card fraud

Check out the complete list of banks that will be investigated for payroll credit card fraud.

Bank BMG SA;

Bradescard Bank;

Banco Bradesco Cards SA;

Banco Bradesco SA;

Banco Cetelem SA;

Bank CSF SA;

Banco do Brasil SA;

Banco Itaucard SA;

Banco Losango SA;

Pan Bank;

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA;

Banco Triângulo SA;

Bancoob;

BV Financeira SA CFI;

Federal Savings Bank;

Hipercard BM SA FIN;

Itaú CBD CFI;

Luizacred SA SOC CFI;

Midway SA – SCFI;

Nu Payments SA;

Pernambucanas Financ SA CFI;

Portoseg SA CFI;

Perform CFI SA

In a note, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) said that the banks, as soon as they are notified, will provide all clarifications to the authorities. The entity also pointed out that of the 23 institutions that are the target of investigations, only 7 offer a payroll card.

What do some of these banks say?

The banks were contacted by portals for clarification on the situation. Itaú told Reuters that it “does not sell payroll-deductible credit cards and is at Senacon’s disposal for any additional clarifications.”

Nu Pagamentos told g1 that “it is not an institution qualified to offer this product and does not offer payroll-deductible cards”. While BB stated that it has not issued a payroll-deductible credit card for 4 years and is available to Senacon for clarification, Bradesco informed that it will not talk about the matter.

Other financial institutions either claimed to have not yet received the notification, or claimed not to offer payroll-deductible credit cards and to be correctly complying with all banking regulation and self-regulation.

