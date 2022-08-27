Mother and daughter die after being run over on highway in Ceará while asking for help after accident

A 35-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a truck on a stretch of the CE-183, a state highway that connects the cities of Varjota and Cariré, in the northern part of the state, this Saturday morning, 27. A third person, a man who was driving the car that was with the two victims (involved in a lane departure shortly before), was also injured, but was rescued and taken to a hospital.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), Maria Gerlane Barbosa de Mesquita and her daughter Vitória Luma were in a car that left the highway after the driver lost control. The two were unharmed from the first accident. The woman was with her daughter on the side of the highway, trying to ask for help from anyone passing by, when a first truck driver stopped nearby. A second truck driver passing by at the same moment ended up running over the woman and child.







Mother and daughter died after being hit by a truck on the CE-183 highway, which connects Varjota to Cariré. Shortly before, the car they were in (photo) had left the track and they asked for help. A man who was in the car was injured (Photo: Reproduction / Personal archive)











Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Maria Gerlane and Vitória Luma died on the spot. The truck driver who hit the truck fled without helping the victims. The man who was in the accident vehicle and accompanied the woman and daughter was taken to a health unit in Varjota, 272 km from Fortaleza.

More information in a moment.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags