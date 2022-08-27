Mother and daughter died after being hit by a car as they got out of the vehicle to ask for help, in Ceará – Ceará

Mother and daughter died after being hit by a car this Saturday (27), while asking for help on the highway after suffering a car accident, in Varjota, in the interior of Ceará. The victims, whose identities were not released, were 35 and two years old.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the driver of the vehicle where mother and daughter were lost control of the steering wheel, leaving the road. After that, the woman managed to get the child out of the car and went to the highway in search of help.

Subtitle: Mother and daughter died after being hit by a car shortly after another accident Photograph: SVM playback

At this point, both were run over. The person who was driving was taken to a hospital in Varjota. However, there is no information about the state of health.

The case will be investigated by the Varjota Municipal Civil Police Station.

Compositions of the Urban Traffic and State Highway Police Battalion (BPRE), the Military Police (PMCE), the Civil Police (PC-CE) and the Forensic Expertise (Pefoce) were called to the incident.