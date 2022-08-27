Movie with Sylvester Stallone is an honest disaster

Sylvester Stallone isn’t much for having fun with other people’s toys. Realizing that costumed heroes would be the driving force of the entertainment industry of the new century, the star flirted with Marvel (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) and DC (“The Suicide Squad”) before investing in a super to call yours.

The result is “Samaritan”, an adventure that casts Stallone as a retired hero who gains a new chance at redemption. Director Julius Avery (“Operation Overlord”) even scribbles a mythology that, as the costumes dictate, can be expanded in the future. The problem is that the film does not collaborate to guarantee any future for this super powerful version of the star.

Javon Walton and Sylvester Stallone in ‘Samaritan’ Image: Amazon Prime Video

To say that “Samaritan” is derivative would be raining on the wet. There isn’t a comma in Bragi F. Schut’s script that isn’t cannibalized from a better film. There is the reluctant protagonist in the “Closed Body” style, the handling of the plot under the eyes of a boy invoked as in “Terminator 2”, and even the battered vigilante who just wants to be forgotten, mirroring “Logan”.

Despite the elegant carbon, the film that comes closest to the proposal of “Samaritan” is the disastrous, little seen and forgotten “RoboCop 3”. Futuristic Detroit is here replaced by the equally gray Granite City, where gangs rule, the law folds its arms and the oppressed turn to spend another day in one piece.

The comparison with Fred Dekker’s 1993 adventure is unfortunately accurate. Like the third film with the Policeman from the Future, a ludicrous production that barely manages to disguise the budget of a drink and two paçocas, “Samaritan” has the feel of a B-movie from the early 1990s. The kind of product that would easily bring Jean- Claude Van Damme, not Sylvester Stallone, as the protagonist.

As “Samaritan” explains in its opening, two twin brothers, endowed with the same superhuman abilities, left their mark on the city decades ago. If Samaritan was the selfless hero, Nemesis was the maestro of chaos. The two finally faced off in a definitive battle and, after a devastating explosion, were never seen again.

Cut to twenty years later, and crime in Granite City is at an alarming rate. What’s more, a new generation of criminals, led by the charismatic Cyrus (Pilou Asbæc), believe they are heirs to the “mission” of Nemesis. They spread the symbol of the legendary villain and see in their fight against the “system”, even with all the violence, a righteous mission.

It is in this desolate scenario that we find Sam (Javon Walton), the stereotype of the teenager who suffers bullying, doesn’t know his father and lives alone with his struggling mother. For totally random reasons, Sam suspects that his neighbor, Joe Smith (Stallone), a reclusive guy who works recycling garbage, is actually a legendary hero, hidden in plain sight.

Pilou Asbæc faces Stallome: the sledgehammer will eat! Image: Amazon Prime Video

It’s evident that the blood in the eyes that Julius Avery brought to “Overlord” was toned down as light entertainment for the algorithm-driven audience. There is no narrative line, but clippings that fit into a TikTok video. They are explosions, battles and catchphrases that simulate a story, but are nothing more than fake youthful intensity.

Nothing that is, therefore, very different from much of the production headed by Stallone in the 1990s. Already established as a star like Rocky or Rambo, the star had fun in films that not infrequently cast him as a superhuman subject. Nonsense like “Daredevil” or “The Judge”, however, had the advantage of being a portrait of his excesses of time.

“Samaritan” brings the same energy, with the difference that the thick-skinned guy that Stallone specializes in playing can now face the villains head-on, without fear of gunshots or stab wounds. Each punch sends your opponents through the air. A hit-and-run can break your bones, but nothing a few minutes (and plenty of water) can’t fix. Don’t expect cutting-edge special effects, however: the skinny budget guarantees a great superhero jigsaw puzzle and look!

Stallone gives a go there in the most exalted class Image: Amazon Prime Video

The willingness of Sylvester Stallone, who at 76 doesn’t shy away from maintaining himself as an action star (“The Expendables” has a fourth movie on the way), is the buoy that keeps “Samaritan” afloat. He repeats here the same silent subject with repressed anger and tragic past (the twist of the text is more beaten than bread dough) shown to exhaustion in his films.

The depth of the character, however, doesn’t go much further. Sly might even be wrong to see the film as an allegory about class struggle, or even suggest a larger drama about redemption. But it’s clear that the intention here is to get into the superhero game and, who knows, have a little fun in the process.

Wants to know? Given the scale of the project, it works. Initially planned for a big-screen release, “Samaritan” fell through the cracks of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and ended up as a branded product for streaming.

Without the responsibility of filling theaters, Stallone has a better chance of finding his audience. At home, after all, we are less demanding. Let’s be fair: “Samaritan” is not “Stop! Otherwise Mama Shoots.” We’re in profit.

