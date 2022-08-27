Mutirão da Saúde: Patients celebrate their first head and neck consultations – Campos 24 Horas







The fourth stage of the Health Task Forces for head and neck surgeries and urology has been a success. This Friday (26), patients celebrate their first consultations with the surgeon Raphael Abreu Sepulcri, responsible for head and neck surgeries at Hospital Dr. Bede. Gerson, Angélica, Danúsia, Ana Lúcia and many others, who were waiting in line for the regulation of the Unified Health System (SUS), now breathe a sigh of relief and thank Mayor Wladimir Garotinho for his sensitivity in carrying out the task force.

For this action, 24 surgeries will be performed per month, between benign thyroid conditions and nodules. The joint efforts were launched on the 17th by Mayor Wladimir.

"I have hyperthyroidism and two years ago I discovered some thyroid nodules. At the time, I looked for an endocrinologist who evaluated the need for surgery. I have no words to describe my happiness in being able to do this procedure", celebrated the resident of Venda Nova, Gerson Pessanha, 51 years old.

For Angélica Leite do Couto, 55, the feeling is one of gratitude. "I have thyroid nodules that are constantly growing. If you don't have the surgery, it can turn into something worse. I don't have money for this procedure and the task force came at a good time."

Optimistic and happy with the possibility of undergoing surgery to remove the three thyroid nodules, Ana Lúcia Jerônimo dos Santos, 47, also thanked the mayor. "I have been waiting for this surgery for three years. I have already thanked God a lot and I am in constant prayers for Mayor Wladimir so that he continues on this path, helping the most humble."

Danúsia do Rosário, 45, praised the service received at the Control and Assessment Center of the Municipal Health Department, and the speed in scheduling the appointment. "Last year I found out that I have an adenoma (benign tumor) and I need an operation. I found out about the task force through social networks and looked for the Nucleus. It all happened so fast that within a week I already had an appointment scheduled", she said, whose nodule is located on her head, behind her ear.

The head and neck surgeries will be performed at Hospital Plantadores de Cana (HPC) and Hospital Geral Doutor Beda. Also within the collective effort, parathyroid removal procedures (Parathyroidectomy) will be performed, an intervention that is indicated in cases of hyperparathyroidism, in patients with Chronic Renal Failure (CRF), hypercalcemia and/or hyperphosphatemia and in people with advanced bone disease, in addition to thyroid ultrasound, for cancer detection.

For scheduling, the person has to go to the Control and Assessment Center, which works at Rua Voluntários da Pátria, nº 185, in front of the Health Secretariat building. Among the necessary documents are the original SUS request – medical referral –, personal documents and SUS card.

“We started a very important step in the city and here at the unit (Beda). Since I arrived here, in 2016, I have seen the anguish of these patients because we were not able to contemplate these people (with benign nodules), especially nephrology patients, who suffer from secondary hyperparathyroidism, due to dialysis. So the expectation is very good for us to start working and bring quality of life to these people who need it so much”, said surgeon Raphael Sepulcri, who is an effective member of the Brazilian Society of Head and Neck Surgery.