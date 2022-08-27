‘My husband came here today’, jokes Ivete Sangalo at the FIB after a fan praised Dilsinho | Winter Festival 2022

During a show at the Bahia Winter Festival (FIB), in Vitória da Conquista, the third largest city in the state, Ivete Sangalo said that singer Dilsinho passed by her dressing room. When citing the visit of the carioca, a fan who was in the audience called him hot. The Bahian woman, who doesn’t speak her language, replied in a joking tone.

“Yummy is my husband who came there today”, he joked.

Dilsinho took the FIB stage before Ivete. At the end of the performance, the singer paid tribute to her and sang the songs “Me Abraça, Me Beija” and “Beleza Rara”. The carioca asked the audience to sing loudly so that Veveta, who was already in the dressing room, could hear.

“Whoever loves Ivete, sings loud, go! This is our tribute to the queen of Brazil. I love you, Ivete. I’m a big fan of this woman”, he said.

1 of 3 Ivete Sangalo during the Bahia Winter Festival — Photo: Laécio Lacerda/Disclosure Ivete Sangalo during the Bahia Winter Festival — Photo: Laécio Lacerda/Disclosure

Before talking about his friend Dilsinho, Veveta, as he is affectionately called by fans, went to the floor to the sound of the song “A Galera”. Then she sang the hit from Bahia’s carnival “Chupa Toda” and played with the audience. “Who wants to suck with me?” she questioned.

