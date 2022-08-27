Nadal regrets Djokovic’s absence from the US Open: “It’s sad”

Rafael Nadal passed this Friday by the US Open press room to admit that the North American Grand Slam without Novak Djokovic, one of his biggest rivals and holder of 21 Grand Slam titles (Rafa has one more in a fight that is hot…), is not the same thing, although he assumes that tennis is bigger than any player.

ABSENCE OF DJOKOVIC

“We’ve known for a long time that Novak wouldn’t be able to play if things didn’t change. From my point of view, it’s sad that Novak isn’t here. It’s a shame that the best can’t play in a tournament due to injuries or other reasons. In this case, the fact that one of the best in history is not here is a great loss. It’s difficult for everyone, for the tournament, for the fans and for us, because we want the best frame possible. On the other hand, as I’ve said before, sport is much bigger than any player. I also lost a lot of tournaments. Haven’t been here for two years. The tournament continues. The world continues to turn. The world will go on after me or Novak or Roger. Each year there will be a different champion. On a personal level, I’m sorry he can’t be here.”

HOW IS ABDOMINAL INJURY?

“It’s been hard to deal with, especially since it’s so dangerous. When you have an injury like this, you run the risk of making it worse because of the service. It is necessary to find flexibility again and at the beginning it is not easy. There is a risk of reopening the rupture as the area is not as flexible as it once was. In Cincinnati I was a little more relaxed, also in training. I tried to do my best against Coric without pushing the serve too much, but I fought until the end. Here, I’m doing the best I can to be prepared. I hope to be competitive.”

HOW IT FEELS

“Happy to be back. I haven’t been here since 2019 and this is one of the most important places in my career. It is a great emotion to be able to fight for this title again”.