Natália Deodato says she suffered an attempted femicide: ‘I hanged’ | BBB



In a podcast, Natália Deodato talks about being the victim of an attempted femicide – Reproduction / Youtube

Published 08/26/2022 09:09 | Updated 08/26/2022 09:14

Rio – Natália Deodato, 22, participated in the podcast “Vaca Cast”, led by Evelyn Regly, last Thursday, and talked about her love life and professional trajectory before participating in the reality show “Big Brother Brasil”, by Globo Network. During the chat, the ex-BBB recalled her marriage at the age of 15, her divorce, single phase and also the attempted femicide suffered in a later relationship.

“I got married when I was 15 or 16. I met my ex-husband when I was 12. He helped me a lot. I had a beginning of depression and he helped me a lot. We did dance, street dance, together, but he was very jealous. When I ended my marriage, I was crazy ‘varada’, crazy. For six months, I was getting general, ‘passing the wheel’, not even the radar went unnoticed”, she said, good-naturedly.

Next, Natalia gave details about how she dealt with the post-divorce phase. “I didn’t have a youth. Since I was 9, I had adult responsibilities. I didn’t go to clubs or 15th birthday parties. My routine was school-house-church. ‘, I went to see the world. I went to live. It was a phase that I would go from Monday to Monday to party, I spent my money a lot…”, he pointed out.

According to the model, at the time of “singleness” she had faced one of the most difficult phases of her life, an abusive relationship accompanied by an attempt at femicide. “I had a very abusive relationship and I suffered an attempt at femicide. It was very heavy. I have a protective measure. It was there that I woke up to life. I got divorced and I went crazy with life. I met a person who was a psychopath. He hanged me, I passed out and when I woke up it was that feeling of ‘God gave me a chance,'” he said, adding that he sought help from his family. “I cried a lot, I went looking for my mother’s lap and decided to put my breast in. I came to live in São Paulo”, she said.