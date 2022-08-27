Natália Deodato says she suffered an attempted femicide: ‘I hanged’ | BBB

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Natália Deodato says she suffered an attempted femicide: ‘I hanged’ | BBB 2 Views


In a podcast, Natália Deodato talks about being the victim of an attempted femicide Playback / Youtube

Published 08/26/2022 09:09 | Updated 08/26/2022 09:14

Rio – Natália Deodato, 22, participated in the podcast “Vaca Cast”, led by Evelyn Regly, last Thursday, and talked about her love life and professional trajectory before participating in the reality show “Big Brother Brasil”, by Globo Network. During the chat, the ex-BBB recalled her marriage at the age of 15, her divorce, single phase and also the attempted femicide suffered in a later relationship.

“I got married when I was 15 or 16. I met my ex-husband when I was 12. He helped me a lot. I had a beginning of depression and he helped me a lot. We did dance, street dance, together, but he was very jealous. When I ended my marriage, I was crazy ‘varada’, crazy. For six months, I was getting general, ‘passing the wheel’, not even the radar went unnoticed”, she said, good-naturedly.

Next, Natalia gave details about how she dealt with the post-divorce phase. “I didn’t have a youth. Since I was 9, I had adult responsibilities. I didn’t go to clubs or 15th birthday parties. My routine was school-house-church. ‘, I went to see the world. I went to live. It was a phase that I would go from Monday to Monday to party, I spent my money a lot…”, he pointed out.

According to the model, at the time of “singleness” she had faced one of the most difficult phases of her life, an abusive relationship accompanied by an attempt at femicide. “I had a very abusive relationship and I suffered an attempt at femicide. It was very heavy. I have a protective measure. It was there that I woke up to life. I got divorced and I went crazy with life. I met a person who was a psychopath. He hanged me, I passed out and when I woke up it was that feeling of ‘God gave me a chance,'” he said, adding that he sought help from his family. “I cried a lot, I went looking for my mother’s lap and decided to put my breast in. I came to live in São Paulo”, she said.

In the interview, Natália revealed that she had signed up for the “BBB” in 2018 and felt frustrated at not having been selected. “I was very sad when I applied and I didn’t pass the BBB19. If I had gone, maybe the edition would have been a little better (laughs). I believe I went at the right time. I’m no longer the Natália who signed up in 2018 for the BBB19. I had many evolutions in these four years”, reflected she, who participated in the 22nd edition of the program.

Natalia also recalled that in her first attempt to participate in the reality show, she did not have the support of her then husband. “My husband didn’t support me. I made the hidden application from him. One of his best friends was my accomplice”, she concluded.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Who is the naked muse of the Crocodile sound system?

Videos that circulated on the web this Friday (26) show a woman dancing completely naked …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved