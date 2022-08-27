Nate Diaz Smokes Weed While USADA Agent Collects Tests | combat

Nate Diaz is scheduled for the main event at UFC 279, on September 10, when he faces Khamzat Chimaev in Las Vegas, in what promises to be his farewell to the organization.

The controversial American fighter used the live he did to talk about the presence of the USADA agent at home, but in a joking tone.

– This man won’t leave my house because I didn’t give him enough urine. I pissed all I can. How many liters should I make? (…) I have two more liters of piss to give him. He won’t leave here until (I do). DK is my guy, but USADA can suck. Come back in six hours and I’ll give you two more liters. Sorry, DK-said Nate as he smoked weed live on social media. Check out the video of the moment below.