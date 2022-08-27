Nate Diaz Smokes Weed While USADA Agent Collects Tests | combat

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) agent who visited Nate Diaz at home this past Friday even tried to hide, but was filmed by the fighter at his side while the American smoked a marijuana cigarette. Nate, who is an outspoken user and proponent of substance use, went live on Instagram while the agent was with him in the room awaiting urine collection. In another image, the fighter wrote: “Smoking weed with USADA. It’s a new day and a new era.”
Nate Diaz smokes weed next to USADA’s schedule — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Nate Diaz is scheduled for the main event at UFC 279, on September 10, when he faces Khamzat Chimaev in Las Vegas, in what promises to be his farewell to the organization.
The controversial American fighter used the live he did to talk about the presence of the USADA agent at home, but in a joking tone.
– This man won’t leave my house because I didn’t give him enough urine. I pissed all I can. How many liters should I make? (…) I have two more liters of piss to give him. He won’t leave here until (I do). DK is my guy, but USADA can suck. Come back in six hours and I’ll give you two more liters. Sorry, DK-said Nate as he smoked weed live on social media. Check out the video of the moment below.
