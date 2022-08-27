Neto mocks Bolsonaro’s possible absence in debate: ‘Pipocou?’ – Policy

For Neto, the conversation between voters right (photo: TV Globo/Reproduction; Tv Band/Reproduction)

Presenter Neto mocked the possible absence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the “TV Band” debate. Earlier, the newspaper “The globe” announced that, according to members of the presidential summit, the president of the Republic would attend the broadcaster.

During a conversation with a journalist, who will be one of the mediators of the debate with presidential candidates, Neto questioned whether Bolsonaro had “popcorn”.

“Is everyone confirmed or has Bolsonaro popped up?”, asked the former player.

In response, journalist Adriana Arajo told about the backstage of the broadcast president’s departure. “It’s all ready. All the preparations, all confirmed, but we know that until the day of the debate there is still a lot of negotiation going on, it depends on the campaign commands. But here, the Band’s journalism team is fully prepared, everything is ready for this debate to take place and be historic on the 28th, at 9 pm”.

The anchor then mentioned the press vehicles that will also participate in the Band debate.

“UOL, which is part of the pool, said that Bolsonaro will not do it, so I am talking to Adriana Arajo and everyone else,” said Neto.

“Initially it had been confirmed, then this information emerged that he might not be participating, but here the journalism team is ready”, replied Adriana.

Then the presenter defended the president’s going to the debate. For him, the conversation between candidates right of the voter. “It was good that you participated for the Democracy of this country!” he said.

” essential! The voter right debate! The moment the voter has to compare proposals, ideas, is a right that cannot be taken away from the voter. essential that everyone compares”, replied the journalist.

In recent days, Bolsonaro’s allies have fueled the suspense by saying, behind the scenes, that he considered participating in the debate, as long as Lula went. In the Bandeirantes network, there is still expectation that Bolsonaro will be convinced.

According to “O Globo”, members of the debate’s production team are still discussing the rules with Bolsonaro’s team, which is currently meeting with him. They say that the president’s auxiliaries are divided and that there is a campaign by some ministers so that he does not go.