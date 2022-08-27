Neto mocks Bolsonaro’s possible absence in debate: ‘Pipocou?’ – Policy

Presenter Neto mocked the possible absence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the “TV Band” debate. Earlier, the newspaper “The globe” announced that, according to members of the presidential summit, the president of the Republic would attend the broadcaster.
During a conversation with a journalist, who will be one of the mediators of the debate with presidential candidates, Neto questioned whether Bolsonaro had “popcorn”.
The anchor then mentioned the press vehicles that will also participate in the Band debate.
“Initially it had been confirmed, then this information emerged that he might not be participating, but here the journalism team is ready”, replied Adriana.
” essential! The voter right debate! The moment the voter has to compare proposals, ideas, is a right that cannot be taken away from the voter. essential that everyone compares”, replied the journalist.
In recent days, Bolsonaro’s allies have fueled the suspense by saying, behind the scenes, that he considered participating in the debate, as long as Lula went. In the Bandeirantes network, there is still expectation that Bolsonaro will be convinced.
According to “O Globo”, members of the debate’s production team are still discussing the rules with Bolsonaro’s team, which is currently meeting with him. They say that the president’s auxiliaries are divided and that there is a campaign by some ministers so that he does not go.