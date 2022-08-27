New Bolt 2023 costs R$329,900 – impressions while driving

The Chevrolet Bolt 2023 arrives in the Brazilian market with a suggested price of R$ 329,900, the electric minivan being an updated model and now with autonomy declared in the WLTP standard.

Before, the Bolt had a range of 416 km in the American EPA cycle, from the American energy agency, however, now in the new global measurement cycle, the range reaches 459 km.

Visually renewed, the Chevrolet Bolt 2023 arrives well stuffed to convince, but the high price scares a lot and makes us think that the Bolt EUV will still arrive, with its crossover proposal.

Rodrigo Fioco, Director of Product Marketing for GM South America, says: “The Bolt EV has always been a trendsetter. It was launched in 2019 in Brazil and soon became a reference among electric car enthusiasts, for its innovative concept.”

Fioco adds: “The new model adds even more sophistication and content to conquer those who are looking for an urban vehicle that is pleasant to drive and quite refined for everyday use. This is because the premium car range will be the first EVs to dominate.”

Available in Ruby Red, Summit White, Ouro Nego Black and Urban Gray colors, the Bolt 2023 will be sold from September at 78 Chevrolet dealerships, specializing in the sale of electric cars.

Well-equipped, the 2023 Bolt has 10 airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp assistant, electric steering, automatic air conditioning, blind spot alert, rear drive alert in reverse, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and braking. automatic to mitigate accidents.

For the first 40 purchasers of the 2023 Bolt, the 7.4 kWh Wallbox charger is offered at no additional cost, allowing you to charge enough electricity for 40 km of range every hour.

This new charger also allows up to 25 of them to be connected to the unit meter for individual or individual charges, as well as configured to use only energy from the photovoltaic system, when available.

Chevrolet Bolt 2023 – visual impressions

Pure and simple MPV, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt draws attention for its fluid lines and large glass area, the GM compact has a more expressive look with the remodeled LED headlights, as well as the front shapes with a short and light hood, as well as wraparound bumper.

The layout is similar to Chevrolet’s models in China, with chrome trim, 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond finish, while the glossy black mirrors have chrome trim.

The black mask that appears with the headlights at the front and runs along the sides and reaches the rear, serving as the basis for the new dual LED lights, however, turn signals and brake light are on the bumper…

Inside, the Bolt 2023 has a well-finished environment and was redone after the update, highlighting a console with gear buttons, with the D and R buttons being activated upwards, as if they were an electronic parking brake, which is on the right. side, by the way.

Common buttons are for P, N and permanent regenerative braking mode, remembering that there is a small butterfly on the steering wheel for the same function, only temporary, as long as the control is pressed.

The Bolt 2023 also has a Dynamic mode for performance, as well as the inductive charger right behind and with lane keeping alert.

With a very complete digital cluster, the Bolt 2023 adds more information to large-screen multimedia, Alexa, Spotify, Wi-Fi and multi-view rear camera, including 360 degree or individual images.

With a leather steering wheel with adaptive cruise control, the Bolt 2023 has ample space and leather seats, with heating for the steering wheel and front seats. The driver’s seat has electrical adjustments.

At the back, there is good legroom, with a split seat and US BA and C entrances as in the front, as well as cup holders and good visibility from the outside.

With good internal height, the Bolt 2023 combines protection and comfort in its cabin, even more so with a Bose sound system with subwoofer.

Featuring an OTA update, the Bolt 2023 MyLink also has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both wireless.

The trunk has 478 liters, more than enough for the proposal of the Chevrolet Bolt 2023.

Chevrolet Bolt 2023 – impressions when driving

We ride in the Chevrolet Bolt 2023 on the GM mixed pavement test track at the Cruz Alta proving ground, located in Indaiatuba, metropolitan region of Campinas.

The Bolt 2023 has not changed mechanically from the old one, having a 203 horsepower front electric motor and 36.7 kgfm that immediately takes the little one to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

With its batteries upgraded to 66 kWh, as was recently done in the previous one, the Bolt has a good electric car proposal for the domestic market.

Its engine makes a specific sound at low speed and there is almost no sound when running, except for the self-repairing tires.

Treading hard, the Bolt 2023 takes off for a sports performance, although that’s not the proposal, but the strength of the set quickly raises the speed.

In this condition, it appears to be very accurate, not “shaking” the front, while in the “e-Pedal” mode, just take your foot off the acer so that the engine brake works quickly, causing it to stop, but in a much larger space. than the brakes.

Sparing the brakes, the Bolt 2023 shows its strength even in economy mode, reducing only a part of the available power and helping to extend the range.

With precise electric steering, the MPV maintains its trajectory with agility, still having a better adjusted suspension, but still with small travel, especially at the front.

Passing through the various asphalt and cobblestone pavements of the test track, the Bolt behaved well, filtering irregularities and maintaining good stability.

Because it is very focused on urban use, we noticed that on bad asphalt roads, the Bolt will take a little more damage.

Using the power of the electric powertrain, the Bolt 2023 has a good driving position, elevated like a minivan, and is well suited for everyday traffic.

The window area, quite large, will help when maneuvering, especially for the 360 ​​degree monitoring and rear traffic alert.

The driver’s seat is comfortable and the electrical adjustments help a lot when positioning yourself.

The adjustment of the e-Pedal on the steering wheel is very practical and avoid turning the system on or off on the console, while the panel shows its use the amount of percentage of energy recovered.

Quiet and sturdy inside, the Bolt brings an experience behind the wheel that still surprises, given the amount of power we can use in everyday life, on trips, why not?

Agreed, the little Bolt now just needs to have regular production to avoid being a ghost in the market again.

Now let’s wait for the Bolt EUV and its “SUV” proposal.

Chevrolet Bolt 2023 – photo gallery