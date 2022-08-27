New Chevrolet Bolt debuts in Brazil; see details and how much it costs – 08/26/2022

Chevrolet announced this Friday (26) the official launch of the new Bolt in Brazil. It is the first of four electric models confirmed for the country in the coming years. In addition to it, GM will sell the Bolt EUV, Equinox EV and Blazer EV models.

The car will be sold in a single finish version for R$ 329 thousand. The manufacturer will promote a promotional action in which the first 40 customers will be presented with a 7.4 kWh wallbox charger.

This is the first restyling of the current generation of the hatch, which debuted here in 2020. Its launch should have taken place last year, but was delayed due to a serious problem in the production of the car (which resulted in the recall of all units produced by fire risk).

No mechanical changes

The electric motor delivers 203 hp and instant torque of 36.7 kgfm. According to Chevrolet, the Bolt needs 7.3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.

The declared range is 459 km according to the WLTP cycle and 416 km according to the EPA standard, which is adopted in the USA.

Among the list of standard items, the new Bolt brings a new multimedia center with a 10.2-inch screen and the new generation of MyLink, which includes Wi-Fi and applications such as Alexa and Spotify installed.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.