New Mason Glove? Falcão praises boy and publishes videos of goals

Credit: Disclosure

Luva de Pedreiro’s career took a real turn after the termination of his contract with his former agent, Allan Jesus, and the beginning of a partnership with futsal legend Falcão. In recent weeks, the young Brazilian met idols on tour in Europe and signed new contracts. Noting talents, the former player made a point of highlighting the skill of a new prodigy on social media.

Through his official profile, Falcão published a sequence of videos of the boy Kaynan Andrade, which has gone viral for the beautiful notes in situations of pure talent, such as finishing with effect and hitting the ball inside a tire. Would it be the “new Mason Glove”?

“I doubt that there is a 7-year-old boy in the world who does what “Meia Trocada” does!”, Falcão said in the caption while the videos are shown.

In the profile of “Meia Trocada” belonging to Kaynan, the little boy appears in a photo next to the idol Falcão. The boy has 662 thousand followers and resides in Roraima, with accounts managed by his parents, according to the bio.

BRICKLAYER’S GLOVE IN ACTION

This week, the team responsible for Iran Ferreira released a video featuring the young Brazilian meeting with fellow influencer Khaby Lame, a worldwide success. The two recorded together in Italy, during Luva de Pedreiro’s tour through the Old Continent, and drew laughter from those who accompanied the moment. The duo also visited the Juventus CT in Turin.

Soon, the Brazilian influencer should take part in an action with Marvel, an American publisher. In recent days, Luva has released some spoilers and has promised a “bomb” to his followers.