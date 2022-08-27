New minimum wage ABOVE R$ 1,300? When will it be released?

according to Federal government, some predictions of how much will be released for the new minimum wage may be real. However, even so, very little is known about the real value of the national floor. Evidently, we are still in the stage of rumors and expectations, but the same are already found in the population that, in the face of growing inflation, thinks about the possibility of improvements in the economy. In this article, we will show you the possibility of readjustment and when it will occur.

National floor of BRL 1,302

The minimum wage is being discussed a lot throughout 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the creation of several emergency benefits and readjustment of social programs, the Federal Government has been debating a lot with its economic team how much will be the new value of the national floor. Initially, the first readjustment presented in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) foresaw an increase from the current R$1,212 to R$1,294. However, a new value of R$ 1,302 is already being ventilated.

As a matter of fact, this is just projections as the minimum wage is corrected according to National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the projection of inflation during the year. Experts point out that the average index for 2022 is 7.9%, which could further affect the possible values ​​for the floor.

See too: IS THIS THE NEW MINIMUM WAGE VALUE? National Congress really approved?

When will the new minimum wage be released?

In any case, if the new value of the minimum wage set at R$ 1,302 is really an accurate estimate, it will still only be valid in 2023. Traditionally, the readjustments of the national floor are applied from January 1st and are valid until the last day of the respective year. Therefore, it is clarified in this way that any discussion about the real increase or not in the standard payment of Brazilian workers is being projected in the field of hypotheses and will only be launched in January of next year.

only after the Federal Government edit the Provisional Measure (MP) signed by the President of the Republic and, consequently, the National Congress approves the proposal, is that the new national floor is established. Bearing in mind that the estimated value still does not correspond to a real gain for the population, as it is still below the inflation rate. Such a measure is the main cause for the loss of workers’ purchasing power.

See too: President defines: According to the sanctioned law, THIS will be the new value of the minimum wage