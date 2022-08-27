New Need for Speed ​​has first leaked clip; check out!

Despite being still a big unknown, since there is no official information, the new Need for Speed from Electronic Arts (EA) is less and less mysterious. This time, the game had a brief leaked clip.

The video of a few seconds gives indications mainly of what the title graphics will look like. Apparently, the next project from one of the world’s top racing franchises will have a more cartoonish appeal, at the expense of something realistic.

The leak, which happened on Reddit, shows a Chevrolet Bel Air hitting an arc and some visual effects. In addition to a kind of red static screen, the vehicle gains a designed wing and a skull. Check out the clip below (which may go offline at any time):

Among the rumors, there was the information that the new Need for Speed would still arrive in November 2022, which at this point seems unlikely. Respected insider Jeff Grubb even said that the game would be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, without versions for old consoles.

Regarding official details, EA only commented last year that the racing game would arrive in 2022. It was expected to launch in 2021, but the project was postponed so that Criterion professionals could help in the development of battlefield 2042.