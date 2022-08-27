New RAM Classic has a large pickup size and will compete with mediums

Guilherme Menezes/ iG Carros Classic RAM: inherits many attributes from the 1500 Rebel, but will have less equipment to be more affordable

RAM has just announced the arrival of the new Classic pickup, which will compete with models in the mid-range segment.

the launch of Ram Classic

is scheduled for September 15th, and its price should be revealed at the premiere, but it should be just over R$300,000. It will be the biggest model in the price range, both in terms of body size, engine size, and towing capacity.

The first version to arrive will be the Laramie

. Next, the line will be reinforced by the option Laramie Night Edition

. Laramie, which stands out for its external finish with grille, logos, wheels, bumpers and chrome mirrors.

already the Ram Laramie Night Edition

it has these parts painted black and the bumpers in the color of the body, which can be Flame Red, Diamond Black, Bright White and Crystal Granite.

We were able to test the pickup

on the Pirelli test track and we saw that, when driving, the SUV retains many similarities with its “sister” 1500 Rebel. It is 5.81 m long, 2.02 m wide, 1.97 m high, 3.57 m wheelbase and 23.6 cm high from the ground.

Added to the 2,553 kg of total weight, it is evident the feeling that we are driving something very close to a truck

. However, it is predictable even in high-speed corners and does not abandon comfort, which is superior to the segment average.

the headlights have dual function projector

, playing the role of low light and high light, which is also aided by a supplementary lamp. Integrated amber LEDs play the roles of daytime running light (DRL) and turn signal. The taillights are made up of 15 LEDs.

Inside Classic RAM

Disclosure Interior changes in many ways compared to the 1500 Rebel. However, it saves huge space

O internal coating

it’s always black and leather with white stitching and silver, gold and wood-like appliqués. Among the equipment are two-zone digital air conditioning with rear outputs, front seats with 10-position electrical adjustments with two memories for the driver, heating and ventilation.

As if that weren’t enough, it still has a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, Uconnect multimedia center

with an 8.4” touchscreen, on-board navigation, connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, on-site key with remote start, instrument panel with six displays and a 7” color TFT multifunction screen.

Others equipment that helps with comfort

are cruise control, fixed side steps, electric distance-adjustable accelerator and brake pedals, Alpine premium sound system with 9 speakers, 10” subwoofer and 506 W of power, raised edge mats, 110 outlet V on dashboard and heated leather steering wheel.

In terms of security, the Classic RAM

is very well serviced with 6 airbags (front, side and curtain), hill start assistant (HSA), traction and stability controls and body roll mitigation, four-wheel disc brakes with Brake Assist

which brings the pads together in the event of rain, in addition to trailer sway control (TSC).

Produced in Mexico, at the Saltillo plant, it has the 5.7 liter HEMI V8 engine

under the hood, the RAM Classic is the most powerful pickup in Brazil, alongside the RAM 1500 Rebel

. It delivers 400 hp at 5,600 rpm and 56 kgfm at 3,950 rpm.

As for the drive modes, the BorgWarner part-time transfer case has 4×2, 4×4 High and 4×4 Low options. O driver controls everything electronically

, via the buttons below the gear selector on the instrument panel. The pickup also has the Tow/Haul mode, which optimizes gear changes when towing an implement or carrying a lot of load.

With 1,424 liters of volumetric capacity, the bucket of the Classic RAM

it is not bigger, in the Brazilian market, than that of the RAM 3500 Limited Longhorn (when prepared for fifth wheel type trailers). The RAM Classic can tow up to 3,534 kg.