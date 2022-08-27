New route with direct flight starts to operate in Florianópolis; check destination and times

Florianópolis will have a new route with direct flights from the 10th of November. There will be three direct and weekly flights departing from the Capital of Santa Catarina to Santa Genoveva airport, in Goiânia, Goiás.

According to the press office of Azul Linhas Aéreas, which will operate the flight, the route will be carried out in Embraer E1 aircraft, with capacity for 118 passengers.

Flights will depart from Florianópolis on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11:55 pm, with an expected arrival in Goiânia at 1:55 am. In the opposite direction, flights will depart the capital of Goiás on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays at 3:10 am, landing at Hercílio Luz Airport at 5:10 am.

Check out the new route:

Santa Catarina may have another new international route, this time to Panama, in Central America.

Executives from Copa Airlines had an agenda in the Capital to discuss a direct flight from Florianópolis International Airport to Panama City.

A term of intent was signed by representatives from Santa Catarina and by the executives of the Cup for the dissemination of tourist destinations in the state in the Caribbean and North American markets.

Copa Airlines is one of the main airlines in Latin America and operates between South America and the Caribbean and North America. A flight between Santa Catarina and Panama would open a connection with the North American market.

