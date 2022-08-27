New side effect discovered in women who take the pill

Scientists claim to have discovered a potentially new side effect of the birth control pill. According to them, this contraceptive method ‘flattens’ women’s competitive drive.

The study was done by experts at the University of Melbourne, Australia, and observed that women who use the pill experience less of a motivational boost near the time of their ovulation than those who don’t.

Credit: Hidesy/IstockBirth control may reduce women’s competitive drive

How was the study?

Published in Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology, the peer-reviewed study synthesized more than 3,900 women in more than 21 countries to understand the effect of the cycle on four different factors related to competitive drive: self-development competition, hypercompetitiveness, avoidance, and disinterest in competition.

The women had to answer a series of questions every day of their cycle to measure these four factors over the course of the month.

The researchers found that there was an increase in self-development competitiveness (ambition) in women who were not on the pill, but not in those who were.

There was also some weak evidence that contraceptive users showed “reduced interest in competing”.

The study authors said that for women who don’t take the pill, the middle of the month may be the best time to schedule a job interview or tackle a particularly challenging task.

But the researchers cautioned that the study is small and observational, which does not make it the highest standard.