Newcastle surprises and makes official proposal to close with ex-Barcelona star

Club remains active in the market

Arsenal FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
With an ambitious project that promises to place it, in the long term, among the greatest powers in European football, Newcastle United has been shaking the end of the transfer window in Europe.

The latest addition is the still young Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who cost Newcastle around 70 million euros, placing him, in isolation, as the biggest signing in the history of the English team.

Isak, who had been standing out with the colors of Real Sociedad for a few seasons, was wanted by other big clubs in Europe, having been quoted even in Barcelona and Real Madrid, when they were looking for a new 9.

Newcastle bid for Rakitic

However, Spain can also come another great reinforcement from the English. That’s because, according to Fútbol Total, the English club made a proposal of around 10 million euros to Sevilla to count on Croatian Ivan Rakitic’s football.

The negotiation, in a way, is surprising, as Newcastle’s priority is to close with young potential players. However, the arrival of the ex-Barcelona is very well seen within the team, as he can add experience and winning spirit.

