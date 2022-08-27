Neymar’s ex poses at his son’s party with Carol Dantas

The son of Neymar Jr. and Carol Dantas appears at a party with her father’s ex-girlfriend and surprises

The digital influencer Carol Dantas surprised by posing for photos with an ex-girlfriend from Neymar Jr. It is worth remembering that Carol is the mother of the player’s only heir. The two had a quick relationship when the athlete was part of the Santos squad. From dating, was born David Lucca.

For now, he is the only son of the PSG star. On his mother’s side, David is the firstborn. In addition to him, the influencer has another boy. Little Valentin, two years old, is the result of her relationship with businessman Vinicius Martinez. She lives in Spain with her husband and two children.

This week, Davi Lucca turned 11 years old. The boy is walking around Brazil with his mother and younger brother. Even though they have lived in Europe for some time, the family often visits the country. They are especially located in the Baixada Santista region, where he has many friends and family.

In the early hours of his birthday, Davi won a delicious cake to celebrate the special date! Carol Dantas prepared a breakfast full of goodies for the son to celebrate with the family. Even far away, Neymar Jr. made a point of declaring himself to his son and left a tribute to the boy, on social networks.

Mom also used her profile to declare herself to the birthday boy of the week. “Congratulations to my firstborn, who came to bring a lot of love, a lot of joy not only to me, but to everyone who crosses his life! Davi Lucca is light, it’s peace and for mom it’s much more than just a son, 11 years ago I gained a great best friend and companion, only we know how many things we live together, just the two of us… I love you so much!”, he wrote.

But apparently the celebrations didn’t stop there! It turns out that Neymar Jr.’s last ex-girlfriend showed a photo of another party with Davi Lucca. the influencer Bruna Biancardi and the player dated for a few months, but the relationship did not go forward.

In one click, Bruna came up with Carol Dantas, Davi Lucca, Valentin and some family friends. In the image, the troupe poses wearing typical birthday hats, in red and blue. The theme chosen for the second party of the heir to the Brazilian national team star was pirate. The decorations included a congratulations banner, balloons and a frosted cake.

