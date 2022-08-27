Nine million children under 5 have not yet been vaccinated against polio, ministry warns | Health

The National Polio Vaccination Campaign still needs to vaccinate, until September 9 more than 9 million children against polio.

Held since August 8 across the country, the campaign reached just over 2 million children under 5 years old. The number corresponds to 18% of the campaign’s target audiencewhich is 11.5 million, according to the Ministry of Health.

The initiative of the Ministry of Health aims to circumvent the low rates of vaccination in the country against polio, also known as infantile paralysis. The objective is to achieve vaccination coverage above 95% for the vaccine in children of this age group.

Poliomyelitis: children under 5 years old

The national campaign against polio seeks to reach children under 5 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated with the first doses of the immunizer (which is applied 2, 4, and 6 months of age, via intramuscular injection) or who have not yet taken the booster shots.

This reinforcement, provided for by the National Vaccination Calendar, is applied to 15 months and 4 years old. These vaccines are given orally. The Ministry’s goal is to reach 95% of this audience.

The disease, also called infantile paralysis, has been eradicated in the country since 1994, but the low vaccination coverage in recent years worries specialists.

According to the latest data from the Information System of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health consulted by the g1, coverage against polio in Brazil has not yet reached 50% of the target audience this year.

On the Ministry of Health website, it is possible to consult the 2022 vaccination schedule as well as the recommended age of application for all vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The absence of the Vaccination Handbook is not an impediment to getting vaccinated. The Ministry guides those who lost the document to look for the health post where the vaccines were applied to retrieve the vaccination history and make the duplicate.

In addition to the polio vaccine, the campaign also seeks to update the vaccination booklet of children under 15 against various diseases.

According to the Ministry, immunizations against Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugated), VOP ( Oral Vaccine Poliomyelitis), Yellow Fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

The HPV, dT (double adult), Yellow Fever, MMR, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated) vaccines will also be available for updating the adolescent booklet.