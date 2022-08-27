Nissan prepares to launch e-Power hybrid system in Brazil

THE Nissan confirmed this week, during the Innovation Weekwhich will launch the e-Power system in South America in 2023. It has just arrived in Mexico and promises to revolutionize the electrified vehicle market. As the region’s largest market, Brazil will evidently have the technology soon. Although the executives of the Japanese brand do not comment on it, the first model to win the hybrid system will be the compact SUV Kicks.

Already on sale in Mexico, the Kicks e-Power should land here next year with the hybrid set already converted to flex, for drinking ethanol. It is only natural that the model is nationalized, after all, the SUV is currently the only car in production at Nissan’s factory in Resende (RJ).

Hybrid with electric traction motor

Nissan sees a long way to go to the end of the production of vehicles with combustion engines in the world. Therefore, like the countryman Toyota, the Japanese brand is betting that electrification will begin with hybrid cars, especially in less developed countries, such as Brazil. In addition to the lack of infrastructure for battery-powered electric cars, it requires changes in habits and, above all, a reduction in product costs.

It’s so much that the electric hatch Nissan Leaf, which is back in the country, costs almost R$ 300,000. Something out of the question for most of the local population. Still in this aspect, Nissan is not even considering importing the Ariya electric SUValready on sale abroad.

Based on this, the brand will operate in Brazil “pushing the way towards electrification”, says Ricardo Flammini, vice president of marketing, sales and after-sales for Nissan South America. The executive gave a speech at the Innovation Week event. For the brand, the arrival of e-Power and the availability of pure electrics in the range, in the case of the Leaf, go hand in hand in the electrification strategy, but they seek very different audiences.

How does e-Power work?

Like other vehicle manufacturers, Nissan will start the energy matrix transition in Brazil through “hybridization”. Therefore, the Japanese announces the e-Power technology. In it, basically, the vehicle is driven by a 100% electric motor powered by a small battery. This, in turn, has an internal combustion engine as its energy source – which does not drive the car. To ensure fewer emissions, you can fill up with ethanol.

In this way, it will be a “zero emission” flex hybrid. “The carbon dioxide that comes out of the exhaust (after the system removes the hydrogen from the ethanol and, with it, generates electricity) is offset by the sugarcane”, explains Ricardo Abe, Nissan’s senior product development engineering manager at Brazil and Nissan’s South America market. According to tests by the automaker, the autonomy with 30 liters of ethanol exceeds 600 km (average of 20 km/l).

More details

The e-Power system is composed of a 79 hp 1.2 liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, which here will be flex and may become more powerful with the use of ethanol. But this fuel only serves to generate energy and power the 2.06 kWh battery. It powers the electric motor installed on the front axle and is responsible for moving the car. In other words, it is an electric vehicle without external recharging, which does not require charging at outlets and electrical stations.

With the recent update, Nissan’s hybrid set now generates 134 horsepower. Thus, it promises to improve the performance of the Kicks 1.6 flex aspirated 114 hp for sale in Brazil. As for torque, a positive surprise. It’s 28.5 mkgf against 15.5 mkgf. That is, the Kicks e-Power will have the performance that the combustion engine never delivered.

Finally, like the Leaf, the Kicks e-Power will have e-Pedal technology, which allows driving with just the accelerator pedal. In this case, it acts as both accelerator and brake, and initiates deceleration as the driver releases the pedal. In addition to simplifying driving, the system helps to recover energy and, consequently, reduces ethanol consumption. The expectation remains as to the price of the SUV, which can be priced at Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

