Niterói will have differentiated traffic scheme this weekend

share tweet share share Email

Starts today, Friday (26), the Niteroi Rock Festival on the Niemeyer Path. The event, which takes place between the 26th, 27th and 28th, will feature the participation of renowned artists such as Blitz and Ira!. Gates open at 5pm this Friday and from 12pm on Saturday and Sunday. Nittrans prepared a scheme to ensure the flow of traffic around the Caminho Niemeyer site. (Check the event schedule here)

Parking will be prohibited on the access streets to the Teatro Popular and the Bus Terminal. Drivers who go to the event with their own vehicles will be able to use the parking spaces of the City Hall and the private ones on Av. Viscount of Rio Branco, former Carrefour, Bay Market, and others in the region.

Fifteen taxi spaces will be installed on Avenida Professor Plínio Leite, next to the entrance to the Oscar Niemeyer Popular Theater, from 10 am on the 26th to 1 am on the 29th. In all, ten transit operators will be positioned at strategic points, such as Av. Rio Branco and Rua Plínio Leite, in order to guide drivers arriving at the event.













