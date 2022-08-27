Not paying bills on time can BLOCK credit cards? Understand!

Undoubtedly, the current moment is of concern. The financial crisis that plagues Brazil is so great that many people do what they can to keep paying the bills. Nonetheless, according to data from Serasa Experian, the number of defaulters hit a record in July this year and reached its highest volume since 2016. Namely, there are 67.6 million people with delayed expenses. But despite all the economic chaos we face, what are the risks of this behavior? Can you have your cards blocked? Find out more in the article below.

“Dirty name” brings credit restrictions

First, the obvious. It is evident that most people do not make an expense with the intention of not paying. After all, having the so-called “dirty name”, that is, having negative credit brings many restrictions and reduces purchasing power. In addition, personal data are linked to the debt and can bring several other constraints and unbearable collection calls. However, there is another question that causes anxiety in the financially active population.

Cards blocked for not paying bills?

If you’re afraid of losing your credit card due to unpaid debts in other situations, don’t worry. You won’t miss that wonderful limit for being indebted to other institutions. The explanation for this is quite simple: if you continue to honor your payments with the bank that gives you this trust, nothing changes in this relationship.

However, it is not interesting to remain in debt because you may be restricted if you want to increase your limit. The same occurs for those who have contracted loans, as the financial institution will not be able to change what was agreed upon when the customer becomes negative.

Negatives can have a credit card

But if your desire is to have a credit card while having your “dirty name”, know that this mission is difficult but not impossible. Just look for banks that release credit even for those who are negative with other people or institutions. In a way, there is even a new market for this type of service that favors those on the red balance.

Finally, always keep in mind good financial planning and try to use the card only to pay off debts and start over. Otherwise, you can get lost in expenses and it will be difficult to regain the confidence of the financial market.

