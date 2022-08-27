Nubank launches platform against scams, theft and fraud. See how to access

O Nubank announced the launch of an information center on digital security, SOS Nu. The bank’s new platform aims to provide customers with clear information to protect against scams.

Read more: Play Store: More than 30 suspicious apps are stealing confidential information

The page also contains instructions on what to do in an emergency, such as lost password, card cloning, fake boleto, Pix scam, cell phone theft or other known schemes.

“We want our customers to be able to protect themselves and have easy access to what they need to know in this difficult time. Often, these cases are reflections of social engineering, and criminals are always finding new ways to find their victims,” says Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of the bank.

On the page, the user finds a step-by-step guide on how to proceed in situations such as those mentioned. Adequate attention to digital security is becoming increasingly important in a world where all information about the individual is concentrated on a cell phone.

In addition to being informed about scams and finding ways to protect themselves, customers can access Nu Community to chat with others and ask questions about digital security. SOS Nu is available at this link.