Nutico’s victory pays almost seven times more than Cruzeiro’s triumph – Betting Tips

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat Nutico 1-0 in the first round of Serie B

In a duel of opposites, Cruzeiro and Nutico will face each other on the night of this Friday (26/8), at 9:30 pm, at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. And the main bookmakers operating in the country point out the Minas Gerais club as the “favorite” to win. Superesportes presents below the evaluation of some of these houses.

In the first round duel, played on May 15, at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, Raposa won 1-0. And the celestial goal was a true goal. Willian Oliveira hit a beautiful shot from the midfield and covered the opposing goalkeeper.

Cruise and Nutico Moment

Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of the Second Division, with 54 points – ten more than the vice-leader Bahia and 17 ahead of Sport (5th place), which has already entered the field in this round. Nutico, on the other hand, is in a desperate situation in the classification table: they are in the bottom, with 21 points, and are five less than CSA, the first team outside the Z4.

Under coach Paulo Pezzolano, Raposa has not known what to lose in Serie B for more than a month. The last celestial defeat was for Guarani, by 1 to 0, in the Earring of Gold of the Princess, in Campinas, in 9 of July. Since then, there have been eight unbeaten games, with four wins and four draws.

If for the people of Cruzeiro, tranquility prevails, on the Pernambuco side there is pressure. With Elano at the head of the team’s technical command, Nutico had only 16.6% success. It was just one victory (over CRB) and five defeats (Londrina, Bahia, Operrio, Guarani and Vila Nova) in the last six matches.

Home vs. away performance

Since Serie B started, Cruzeiro is undefeated at home. The celestial team won all 11 games they played in Belo Horizonte and only drew one, when they played for Man Garrincha, in Brasília, against Chapecoense (1-1), as home team.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

Nutico’s negative campaign in the tournament is related to the team’s performance as a visitor. In 12 matches away from their domains, there were two victories, two draws and eight defeats – 22.2% of use. In addition, he scored just five goals and conceded another 17.

Favoritism

According to the main bookmakers operating in Brazil, Cruzeiro is very favorite for the clash at Independência. The victory of Raposa pays almost seven times less than the triumph of Nutico, treated as a zebra.

At Bet365, Cruzeiro’s win is priced at 1.36, while Nutico’s win is priced at 9.50. At Betano, a win from Minas Gerais pays 1.35 and a win from Pernambuco pays 9.25. On Sportsbet.io, the celestial triumph has an odd of 1.32, while that of Timbu has an odd of 9.11.

Cruzeiro vs Nutico betting tip

O supersports presents some interesting options for tonight’s showdown: