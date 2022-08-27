Old and cheap medicine makes hair grow, study proves

Dermatologists are always looking for efficient solutions for their patients, but unlike cataloged allergies, loss of hair doesn’t always have an explanation. Therefore, the complaint continues to generate doubts, a factor that makes the search for an effective substance difficult.

Thus, it is common to observe the recommendation of compounds that have positive returns in the clinical observation itself.

The purpose of Minoxidil

Minoxidil is a very old drug, initially developed with the aim of relieving high blood pressure crises. However, when people started using this drug, hair grew all over the body. Based on this observation, the experts found that the effect would be beneficial in cases linked to the hair thinning.

self-esteem issue

Hair is strongly linked to self-esteem, just as a beard can make a man feel more handsome. Therefore, when there is an aesthetic relationship closely related to the scalp, the doctor can indicate. However, medical advice is essential, even if the pills are affordable.

genetic problems

It is known that the hair growth has a direct influence of genetics, but that other external actions influence the health of the wires. Baldness, especially when it appears early, slowly thins the roots, causing new hairs to stop growing. By quickly diagnosing the condition, treatment often receives positive prognoses, halting the progression of the disease.

Medical care

As such, minoxidil helps on many dermatological fronts and requires evaluation due to potential side effects. For example, in women it may be necessary to use hormone dosers, seeking to avoid the appearance of hair on the face. In no case should self-medication be the first choice, always prioritizing the opinion of a specialist who will administer the correct doses according to your needs.