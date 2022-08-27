Organic rice from the MST, cited by Lula, does not cover one day of consumption

In an interview with Rede Globo’s Jornal Nacional, candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) praised rice production by the Landless Movement: “The MST is doing something extraordinary: it is taking care of producing. I don’t know if you know, the MST today has several cooperatives and the MST is the largest producer of organic rice in Brazil”.

What, in terms of statistics, does it mean to be “the largest producer of organic rice in the country”? After all, the volume produced by the MST, in fact, does not affect the needs of Brazilians and it would take less than a day to consume this essential item for food security.

In the 2022 harvest, the MST in Rio Grande do Sul, a state that concentrates 70% of the national production of rice, promoted the “19th Harvest Festival” to celebrate a harvest of 15,500 tons of the organic product.

Organic rice would feed Brazilians for 10 hours

“The daily consumption of rice by Brazilians is 33 thousand tons. If we were to live off the MST’s organic rice, we would only have food for half a day of consumption by the population, or not even that, just 10 hours. And I don’t even know if it’s guaranteed that all this will be harvested, because rice is a demanding crop in terms of pest and disease control”, says Vlamir Brandalizze, agronomist and consultant specializing in the commodity.

“It is a very specific niche, which serves a very small slice of the population. And to be able to make this viable, they have to sell very expensive”, observes the analyst. An internet search shows that organic rice from a well-known brand (Tio João) can be found at R$15.89/kg, against R$5.19/kg for the same type of conventional product, from another also known brand ( Uncle Urban).

The Brandalizze Consultoria analyst points out that, to be economically viable, rice needs to yield 8 to 10 tons per hectare “anywhere in the world, whether in China, Thailand, Indonesia or Brazil”. “The organic people harvest 3 to 4 tons, they can’t get productivity. So, it can’t be cheap. They may not spend on fertilizer and pesticides, but they also don’t harvest,” he says.

Anvisa guarantees the safety of rice consumed by the population

Brazil is self-sufficient in rice production, with annual production and consumption estimated at around 11 million tons. Exports reach 1.5 million tons, in balance with imports from Argentina and Paraguay.

The latest survey by the Health Surveillance Agency’s Program for Analyzes of Pesticides Residues in Food (2017-18) pointed out that “chronic exposure to pesticide residues surveyed from 2013 to 2018 does not represent a chronic risk to the health of consumers in Brazil “. The report recalls that “the equipment used in the analysis is highly sensitive, with the potential to detect residues in the parts per billion (ppb) range or lower. The concentrations detected in this concentration range are generally significantly lower than the Maximum Limit of Residue (MRL), when established”.

Doctor Ângelo Trapé, director of the Toxicology Outpatient Clinic at Hospital das Clínicas da Unicamp until 2017, says that in 40 years of studies in the area, traveling the entire country, he has never had “a case in the laboratory or at the poison control center at Unicamp. of an individual who has been intoxicated by food” due to residues of chemical pesticides. “I’ve had cases of intentional hospitalization, attempted suicide and homicide, but that’s another story,” he said.