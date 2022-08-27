PagSeguro (PAGS34) profits BRL 367 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022, up 35% on an annual basis

The acquiring company PagSeguro (PAGS34) recorded net income of R$ 367 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 35% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Thursday (25). Adjusted net income was R$403 million, up 17% compared to the same period in 2021.

On the American stock exchange after-market, PAGS assets rose 6.31%, at US$ 16, at 18:40 (Brasília time), after the release of the data.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$831 million in 2Q22, a 22% growth compared to 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 3.911 billion in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 65% compared to the same period in 2021.

The volume of processed payments (TPV) reached the amount of R$ 89.2 billion in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 58% compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, TPV growth is due to +58% increase in PagSeguro TPV and +87% in PagBank TPV, mainly driven by merchant maturation and market share gains in payments combined with greater involvement with PagBank services.

The loan portfolio totaled BRL 2.3 billion between April and June 2022, a 104% increase over the same period in 2021.

“This increase reflects the company’s diligent credit underwriting strategy in a challenging macroeconomic context with high interest rates and inflation, with most underwriting in the quarter driven by secured loans such as Payroll Loans and FGTS anticipation,” explains the company. .

Operating expenses totaled R$603 million in 2Q22, an increase of 22% compared to 2Q21.

In June, PagSeguro reached R$ 15.5 billion in deposits, an increase of 163% in 12 months.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related