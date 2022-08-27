Palmeiras forwards sale of striker out of plans for Asian club after highlight in Serie B

Rafael Elias in action for Ituano in Paulistão Fernando Roberto Teixeira / Ituano

Forward formed at the base of the club alviverde was on loan to Ituano and was a highlight of the team in Serie B

O palm trees is close to making a very important sale for the club’s coffers. This Friday (26th), the club received an offer from an Asian team for the signing of Rafael Elias. The information was initially published by the ge and confirmed by the report of ESPN.com.br.

the attacker was on loan to Ituano this season and negotiations are in the final stages. The Asian club interested in his signing has not yet been revealed.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The striker is one of the highlights of the team from the interior of São Paulo this season. At Serie Bhas 10 goals, five in the second round, numbers that place him as top scorer in the final half of the tournament.

Rafael was still left out of the team’s trip to Porto Alegrewhere the team plays against the Guild by the second division.

Pargaio, as he was known in the youth categories, was revealed by Palmeiras, but he had little space in the main team, having accumulated loans to Atlético-MG, Goiás and cuiabá until arriving at Ituano at the beginning of the season.

For his place, the team from the countryside has already arranged the arrival of Brenner, who was in the rowing. Although he has not yet been announced as a reinforcement, the player has already had his name registered with the IDB.