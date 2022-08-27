Pamela Drudi loses 7kg and shows results; check out

posted on 8/26/2022 12:34 pm / updated on 8/26/2022 12:35 pm



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @pameladrudi)

Digital influencer Pamela Drudi used social media, this Thursday (25/8), to show the result of a diet that resulted in the elimination of 7 kg in three months.

In a post on Instagram, youtuber Pamela Drudi shared a series of comparative before and after photos of the diet.

“Several before and after of my diet that I know you love to see in three months! I’m weighing 55kg and 160cm tall,” she wrote in the caption, which also exposed the before and after measurements.





She had previously commented that the change in her body was a result of diet and physical activity.

“I show you who are talking a lot about how I lost weight. I went on a diet, went to a sports doctor, I ride a bike for 30 minutes every day, almost 12km, and in three months I reached 55kg. Before I was 62kg”, he explained.

