Pantanal actor can’t eat and hospital cancels discharge

Gustavo Corasini, child actor from Pantanal, remains hospitalized

Anyone who follows the news about the world of celebrities should know that Gustavo Corasiniinterpreter of Tadeu in the first phase of the soap opera wetland, ended up suffering a serious accident on Tuesday, August 23. The child actor and his best friend, Eduardo Delfinowere run over by a neighbor.

The accident was so bad that the famous friend ended up not surviving his injuries. Gustavo Corasini was taken to the hospital and the expectation was that he would be discharged this Friday, August 26, but the doctors decided to postpone it. That’s because the Pantanal actor will need to stay longer because of the medication he’s been taking.

His mother, Fernanda Corasini, has published a series of updates regarding her son’s health. “Thank God, Gustavo is a very sweet boy and is receiving many love vibrations. Our boy is a miracle from God. We will stay for a few more days due to the medication he has been taking,” she said.

In fact, she said that the Pantanal actor is no longer the same after the tragedy: “The pain is a lot, everything hurts, he has no position to stay, he still can’t eat. The pains of the soul took away the sparkle in her eyes, she is very sad about the loss of her friend… She cries, questions, and sometimes the memories of the arts they were up to ”.

The woman took the opportunity to reinforce that her son was very close to Eduardo Delfino and still cannot handle the loss very well. “They were, along with Matheus, my three stooges, as I said they were. They were just up to no good, like any happy child. I ask for a lot of prayers for my boy”, she concluded.

What Roberto Carlos does not at all accept that they do on stage and even the decision about the microphone wire is surprising Why eternal Beiçola surprised when talking about A Grande Família and sad attitude; exposed Marieta and Nanine Poliana Rocha, Leonardo’s wife, publishes an enigmatic publication with a message: “The fool takes revenge and descends to the level”