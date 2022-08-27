Pantanal actor’s mother who was run over asks for prayers

+Globo lowers the order to cut costs and prohibits soap operas with more than 30 actors in the cast; Crossing is already affected

Mother of a child actor from Pantanal, who suffered a car accident, says that her son is very shaken by the situation

An accident moved Brazil this week, Gustavo Corasini, actor who played little Tadeu in Pantanal, was run over by a car along with his friend. The two were taken to the hospital but Gustavo’s friend did not survive.

This Friday (26), the boy received psychological care and was very shaken by losing his friend, in a report made on the social networks of the actor from Pantanal, the family said it will be a lengthy process.

“Today Gustavo received a visit from the psychologist. The doctor, at that first moment, talked a little with him, but he is still very sad and closed himself off to the conversation. We will work with her to take care of the psychological part of him that is very shaken”, reported the family.

The family asked for prayer that the boy can live peacefully and that he can smile again: The accident was horrible and he witnessed the whole situation of the serious state in which his friend was. In addition to the loss, they are certainly disturbing scenes that don’t leave his thoughts. I ask that you continue to pray for your joy and sparkle in your eyes to return.”

UPDATE

Later, Fernanda Corasini, mother of the Pantanal actor, used social media again to ask for prayers for both her family, the family of the actor’s friend and the driver who accidentally killed the boy.

“I ask for a lot of prayers for my boy, prayers for Eduardo’s mother, who lost an incredible son. Prayers for the driver, who is our neighbor and is shaken, in shock. May God give us strength at this very sad time.”