Pantanal: After speculations about kinship with José Leôncio, Velho do Rio makes a surprising prediction: “The time is coming…”

Filó and Zefa will comment on the possible link between the biome protector and the farmer

In the next chapters of “swampl”, the family relationship of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will be more prominent. Everything will happen when old Joventino predicts that a meeting with the farmer will happen soon.

Before that happens, Filó (Dira Paes) talks to Zefa (Paula Barbosa) about the comments about a possible relationship with the millionaire. At the time, the two are surprised by the fact that, if the old anaconda is in fact a snake, he would not have looked for his son before.

The first to claim that the entity is his grandfather was Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), who, after being bitten by a snake, was cured by the old man. Soon, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will also need to resort to the care of the protector of the forest after being shot.

“Is he really Zé Leôncio’s father?”asks Tadeu’s girlfriend (José Loreto). “So why doesn’t he show up to his own son? If I were this Old Man, I’d be the first person I’d show myself to”alleges Maria Bruaca’s former maid (Isabel Teixeira). “That’s what Zé thinks too… That’s why he doesn’t believe this story. Just imagine. The way he and his father liked each other, all these years he doesn’t make an appearance for him? Impossible!“, speculates the housewife.

While the two talk about it, the Velho do Rio hears the conversation and shoots: “The time is coming… You can’t even imagine, but it’s ok, it’s ok. It’s Filó… You’re a great companion. If it were someone else, I wouldn’t have stayed away all these years. I miss coming here so much. I miss it all so much…”.