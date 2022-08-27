Pantanal: Decided, Maria Bruaca surprises, clashes with Tenório and affronts: “Look for my lawyer”

The next chapters of “Pantanal” promise a severe headache to tenorio (Murilo Benicio). after having placed Maria (Isabel Teixeira) out of the house, he did not imagine that his ex-wife would have the support of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) to claim their rights. Recently, Joe hired a lawyer to help the woman.

In scenes scheduled to air in the next chapters, the farmer realizes that he may have to give his ex-wife what belongs to her. The squatter will try to unravel the situation, going to the farm Joe. “She put a lawyer on me. A silly thing, which we could have solved just the two of us, she puts me in the middle of the lawyer. Now, don’t ask me how, Bruaca is not the woman of these initiatives!”will say tenorio.

Little does she know that, by now, everyone already knows that Maria is the injustice in history. “Women at one time or another have to wake up to life. From what I understand, she is only charging the fruits that are due to her from this marriage”will comment Mariana (Selma Egrei).

“She lost all the rights she had when she teamed up with that pesky little pawn!”will complain tenoriorecalling the affair she had with Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). “But weren’t you the one who had another family?”will question Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). “Maria… I wish I had a private one with you”will ask the squatter.

“A private? With me? I don’t have any particulars with you, Tenorio. Everything we had to talk to each other we already talked about. (…) You look for my lawyer. If not with her, then with a judge! I just want what’s mine. No more, no less. And now: leave me alone!”will end Maria.