Pantanal heroine? Zefa can save lives by listening to conversations

Zefa’s gossip could even save lives in Pantanal.

Since he started working on the farm in tenorio (Murilo Benicio), Zefa (Paula Barbosa) it didn’t take long to discover all the secrets of the squatter’s family in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Currently living on the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), the interior woman continues with her tongue loose and talking through her elbows. Phylum (Dira Paes) is the one who keeps lecturing the girlfriend of Thaddeus (José Loreto) for talking too much in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

However, just as there is bad gossip, there is also the necessary gossip. is that the character of Paula Barbosa will know what tenorio want to do with the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), and will run to tell everything to José Leoncio in wetland.

Zefa will discover the plans that tenorio is plotting to take the life of José Leoncio and his heirs. On that occasion, the maid will overhear a compromising conversation between Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Solano (Rafa Sieg), hired to commit the massacre in wetland.

With the information, Zefa won’t think twice and run to tell everything to Jose Leoncio. By this point in the serial, she will be working again to tenorioafter a mess that got involved with Sister (Camila Morgado) and Phylumbeing welcomed by zuleica (Aline Borges).

Upon hearing the story, she will tell everything to Thaddeuswhere he will then gather everyone in the room and tell what he learned about the character of Murilo Benício. “Your Tenório has a matador there on the farm, the matador pawn”will shoot Zefawithout knowing for sure the reason for the boss’s hatred.

BEGINNING OF THE MASSACRE?

With that attitude, Zefa could save several lives, because in the face of the story of the interior, José Leoncio and their children must protect themselves and also be more attentive. Soon after the good gossip, things will start to make sense.

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was shot and until then they thought it was a stray bullet. Although, Jove will insist on highlighting the gossip of Zefa and claim that it was no accident. Sister (Camila Morgado) will also have visions that two deaths will occur.