Pantanal: Irma will make a premonition about Zefa after discussion about Cramullhão | come around

It was not for lack of warning. In the coming weeks of the Pantanal, Irma (Camila Morgado) will begin to feel the effects of the baby in her belly. In addition to many contractions, Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei) will start to make several premonitions – and it will even be left for Zefa (Paula Barbosa).

In future chapters of Pantanal, Irma will tell about a mirror that suddenly exploded in the house for Filó (Dira Paes) and Zefa. The maid will suggest that it was the work of “Cramulhãozinho”, while Irma and Filó will try to disagree.

“It’s not, right?! So why did Arcides say that Trindade has been hanging around the house?”, provokes Zefa, talking about a vision that the pawn will have, in the future, of his ex-colleague from the shed.

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will disagree with Irma (Camila Morgado)

Irma will get angry and counter:

“That’s because he has nothing else to do, like you, who is spreading all the nonsense he hears without thinking about what he says!”

Zefa will be offended and will argue with Filo, who will ask her to control herself. Irma will say that Zefa is acting this way out of “ignorance”, which will make the maid leave the place.

Behold, in that characteristic gloomy premonition, Irma will sentence: