‘Pantanal’: Marcelo makes Tenório discover that he is not his father. Learn the villain’s reaction!

Us next chapters of the soap opera “Pantanal”, tenorio (Murilo Benicio) finally you will find that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) it’s not your son. Distraught, the farmer accuses Zuleica (Aline Borges) of treason and compares her to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). This is only possible because Renato (Gabriel Santana) who has already mocked Marcelo for his relationship with Guta (Julia Dalavia) is in the retaliation ends up humiliated by the zootechnician.

But before Tenório finds out the truth, the villain learns that Guta is pregnant and demands that her daughter have an abortion, thinking that the engineer committed incest by sleeping with Marcelo. The girl in turn claims that she will carry the pregnancy to term. A little later and after the murder of Roberto (Cauê Campos), his brothers have a clash.

At one point, Marcelo loses his temper and shoots: “The only good thing in all of this is knowing that this shit is not my brother.” That’s how Renato faces Zuleica and his mother opens the game, but without suspecting that Tenório is listening to everything, according to the “TV News” portal.

‘Pantanal’: Tenório gets emotional with Zuleica’s report

Alone with the second woman, who gets an unexpected ending in the last chapter, the farmer looks at her mercilessly. “You… horned me … Is that it? Did you horn me like that other bitch?”, Tenório shoots, before Zuleica reveals that she was sexually abused by a surgeon, murdered by Guta’s father.

“That was the last time he harassed me… But it wasn’t the first… Not the worst. I was raped by him, Tenório… He locked me in his room… I had no way to defend myself , I had no one to scream at… I didn’t even have anyone to believe in me”, he says.

Tenório says he believes in Roberto, Marcelo and Renato’s mother and hears an apology, which makes the squatter emotional. “I should have told the truth and faced all the consequences, but I was scared. I felt powerless and… When you found out about the pregnancy, you were so happy, Tenório”, he recalls.

“You loved Marcelo so dearly from the first moment that I thought it was unfair to steal it from him and you. I believed, for a second, that I could forget everything, and we could be happy, together… As a family should be. “, continues.

Although he gets emotional, Tenório doesn’t excuse Zuleica for the lie and throws her out of the room.