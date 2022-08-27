Pantanal: Tenório kidnaps Alcides and Maria Bruaca and, before being castrated, a pawn confronts his rival: “Corno manso!”

In the coming weeks of “wetland“, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will kidnap Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Still furious at his mother’s betrayal gutta (Julia Dalavia) with the pawn, the land grabber will pursue his revenge and will manage to castrate his rival.

According to columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, the now employee of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will not break down and face his teammate zuleica (Aline Borges). “Kill me, you cuckold! Kill me if you were a man! You are a cuckold… Deep down that’s what you are… A gentle cuckold! What ever was! A coward, who never had the courage to do what had to be done“, he will mock.

The farmer won’t let it go cheap and, before capturing the enemy, he’ll take the opportunity to rip. “And you’re nothing more than a useless person, who was of no use, not even to avenge his father’s death! And he thought he was going to run away to my lands and, on top of that, with my wife“, will reply the bad character.

The villain will then fulfill his promise to mutilate his friend. zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). “And you will pay dearly for it… Very dearly! I’m going to do to you as you do to a bull that invents to cover another’s cow. I’ll cover you up… And make you soft, soft“, will finish the father of Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos).